Love, Victor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Well, for the time being, nothing is 100% official. The Love, Simon spin-off-of-sorts has already had a difficult road to getting where it is now. Originally, it was set to air on Disney+ before eventually moving over to Hulu. It took some time to get to this launch date, but hopefully, viewers will burn through the episodes fast and that will lead to there being some more episodes coming up in the future.

According to a new report from Deadline, there already is a writers room set in the hopes of getting stories plotted out for the show as soon as humanly possible. This means that if Hulu loves what they’re seeing and the ratings are solid, there is a chance that we could see more episodes coming a little bit later on down the road. For the time being, we don’t have a reason to be anything other than optimistic. This is a show with an established brand already, and it’s offering something to a landscape that still needs more LGBTQ+ stories. Love, Simon was a success … so why won’t this be?

The most important thing for now is that Hulu takes a good look at some of its ratings — it’s not just about how many people watch the first episode. Instead, it’s about how many people see the whole show through from start to finish. They want to ensure that there is a consistent audience since that will make them all the more confident in whatever the future holds. They will know that there is some enthusiasm behind putting a little bit more of the show on down the road.

Of course, we don’t see a Love, Victor season 2 happening for some time — after all, there’s no way at present for filming to even happen without more regulations in place.

