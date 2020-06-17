The Bachelorette: ABC has plan to film Clare Crawley’s season







At the moment, we know that ABC is hoping to air The Bachelorette this fall on Tuesday nights. It’s an ambitious goal, but the network also has an ambitious plan. Clare Crawley’s season is going to be one of the first shows presumably to come back into production, and there’s a fascinating idea as to how it could happen.

Speaking per Deadline, ABC programming head Karey Burke made it clear that there are a lot of discussions happening as to how to bring the show back:

“There is a production plan that is coming togethe … I have seen the plan, it is very thoughtful and is being vetted now at the studio level and guilds. I do believe that the show will be able to come together and go into production in July.”

This plan includes quarantining the cast and crew at a singular location for a set period of time, where they can be tested and everyone can remain safe. It’s a tough thing to pull off, but this is a way to ensure safety. It also will create a different sort of environment where romance could be a little bit more intense. Of course, it could also create a pressure-cooker environment where there is a lot more drama than usual. These people are totally going to drive each other crazy living together for some extended period of time.

As for Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, we imagine that it production could start as early as the fall, but it remains to be seen if it will be shot all in one place or not.

