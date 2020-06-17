Billions season 6 renewal: Are there reasons for hope right now?







We’re done with the first half of season 5 … so is there a hope for a Billions season 6 at Showtime in the future?

The biggest thing that we should do here, first and foremost, is remind you that there are still more episodes coming this season! Showtime is committed to the rest of season 5 based on a recent preview, though we still don’t have all that much of an idea as to when they are going to premiere.

Because these scripts have been written for some time, though (pending some changes at the last minute), Showtime may have an opportunity now to move forward and try to bring some more new stories to the table. If they want to do that, we fore sure welcome it!

In terms of the live ratings, we’ll admit that they are down versus season 5 … but at the same time, it feels like a total mistake to judge a show like this based solely on the live numbers alone. There are so many people who watch it early, or check it out via DVR after the fact. There’s a lot of numbers that just go uncounted. Creatively, we think there’s a lot left in the tank and we think personally that Showtime is rather happy with some of the attention the show is getting. At least one more season feels like it is in the cards.

If we had to make a bold prediction right now, it’s this: There will be a Billions season 6 coming at some point over the next year or two. We do think that Showtime is going to hand that renewal out and we have to wait and see when. From there, we can watch the rest of the story play out … including if there’s going to be a real battle between Mike Prince and Bobby Axelrod.

