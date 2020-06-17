America’s Got Talent: Who are Olox, Siberian singing duo?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode delivered a lot of fantastic content … and also the truly fascinating in Olox. This is not what we thought we were going to get when they came out — it was something so much cooler.

For starters, we’ll admit that we don’t know much about traditional Siberian music. This act combined some of that with some modern singing sensibilities, turning into the classic “Zombie.” The harmonies here were cool, the drumming added another effect to it, and the judges got totally into it.

So will they end up making it far in the competition? We hope that they are at least a part of the live shows for the sake of giving us something totally different there. It’s hard to know how America is going to respond to it, though, just because it is so very different from what they’re used to. This is a show that does often cling to what is known, but we’re very curious to see how they could fuse together some traditional vocal techniques with then also mainstream music. “Zombie” was a wise choice for the audition, largely because it is such a familiar melody and there are these vocal movements within it that allowed them to be to utilize their various strengths.

We’ll see precisely where things go from here but, for now, we’re excited to learn more of what lies ahead. Olox easily made it through to the next episode — there wasn’t really any doubt with that.

