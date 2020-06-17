America’s Got Talent: Dancer Noah Epps kicks off show







Tonight, America’s Got Talent kicked off the latest audition show with a wide array of craziness, as per usual…

For some more America’s Got Talent video discussion, be sure to check out our latest audition take below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist for more. We have updates there all season long.

Let’s go ahead now and introduce Noah Epps, who was the first act to hit the stage tonight. He admitted that he was nervous before he went on stage, and he had a rather unique idea for an act. He was dressed like a puppet ready to do a very different sort of dance act than what we’re used to seeing.

Noah has been dancing for around four or five years, and he claims that he got into dance after wanting to get involved in a dance battle many years ago. He’s really creative, and you can tell that he loves what he does. It’s hard to not only dance, but then also play a character at the same time. Animation is not an easy style, and he’s just a kid doing it! He also has some contortionist skills, and combining those two into something new makes him a contender to stick around for a while. He’s definitely one of the best dancers we’ve seen so far this season.

The judges, of course, had a lot of positive things to say about Noah — he lit up the stage and had a lot of humility at the same time.

Here is the biggest challenge we foresee Noah having moving forward: How do you top this? Everyone already knows what he can do and because of that, he’ll have to step things up a little bit moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What did you think about this America’s Got Talent performance from Noah Epps?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







