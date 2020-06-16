Snowfall season 4: Damson Idris on Franklin’s long-term future







Snowfall season 4 is happening. It’s just happening in a way that is forcing all of us to wait a while in order to see it. Is that frustrating? Yea, but it is the unfortunate reality we are all collectively dealing with at the moment.

If there’s one bit of silver lining we can offer here, it’s this: Star Damson Idris would love to be aboard this show as Franklin Saint for a rather-long time moving forward. In a new post on Twitter, talking about his love for this character, he makes it clear that he will play this part for as long as the fans want him to. If that’s the case, he could be occupying this role for a rather long time still.

Is it true that some of this is out of Idris’ control? Sure, since it will be FX who makes the decision on the future of Snowfall. Yet, we do think that there’s room for the series to continue to get more viewers over time. It’s got a great cast, an interesting premise, and also a number of interesting twists and turns. It’s very much still in that underrated category, where a few people may talk about it as a contender for awards but it isn’t getting anywhere near enough buzz.

It would be nice to get a season 5 renewal for the show now, given that it feels like we’re months away still from the latest season premiering. A part of the story was shot before the current health crisis, but if production can resume later this summer a return date this fall is possible. We wouldn’t bank on it, but that’s mostly because we wouldn’t bank on anything in this world at the moment. It’s best if they take their time, since we A) want all of the cast and crew to be safe and B) we want the best possible story that they can deliver.

Love you guys. I’ll play this character for as long as you want me to. ❤️ — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) June 16, 2020

