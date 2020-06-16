Blindspot season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Will Madeline find the team?







Before we got into Blindspot season 5, one of the things we thought was that the story would revolve around Jane and the team doing what they could to get back to America and clear their name. What we did not expect was that we were going to be seeing Madeline hunting the team down first.

As we approach the June 2 episode (the eighth of the final season), we’re going to see the team still at the bunker, doing what they can to fight for survival. A part of the problem here is that there’s a mole within the operation … largely because this is Blindspot and it is the sort of show that loves having a mole in just about every way possible.

Want more Blindspot video discussion? Then be sure to watch our latest episode reaction at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates all season long.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 6 synopsis right now:

07/02/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker’s location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we’re anticipating that there are going to be opportunities aplenty to be surprised and have our jaw on the floor. We also hope that it does serve as a pathway, somehow, to the team getting a few victories. we understand the purpose behind making the road difficult for them … but we don’t want any potential victory to be rushed at the very last second.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blindspot now

What do you want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







