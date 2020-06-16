The Blacklist season 8 premiere date: How will it return this fall?







Today, NBC announced the fall schedule for many of their shows, and we were immediately surprised to see shows like The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU, and Manifest on there. Why? These are all New York productions, and it feels tricky to imagine that they will be good to go by late September / early October given the state of much of New York City.

Yet, by including some of these shows on the schedule, what we are seeing is NBC trying to present a return-to-normal philosophy — and they’re holding that they will be able to hold true to it.

The first thing to note about all of these fall premiere dates is that they are non-binding. There’s no trouble that comes the network’s way if they fail to deliver them. This may just be them being optimistic, but we’re sure that there have been at least some discussions with health officials before deciding to throw these dates out there. After all, if there is really no hope, then there would be a clear recognition that they are just wasting everyone’s time from start to finish.

Also, the second thing is remembering that there is a certain degree of flexibility with a lot of this stuff. For example, having a premiere date in the fall doesn’t mean necessarily September. We could see several shows waiting until mid-to-late October/early November before starting back, especially since there would be plenty of time for them to still deliver a large episode order.

Productions will take time before they get their cast and crews back to work — after all, they know that there is a high cost for getting this wrong.

