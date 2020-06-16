Outlander star Sam Heughan talks Men in Kilts, season 6, more (video)







Outlander season 5 is over, but there is still a good bit to look forward to when it comes to Sam Heughan. Take, for example, the launch of his new series Men in Kilts down the road, plus also season 6 of the Starz drama and a whole lot more in the works.

Speaking in a new interview on This Morning (see below), Sam talks a good bit about his experience filming Men in Kilts, joking about how fearful his co-star Graham McTavish was in certain parts of the adventure. A part of the fun of the show is seeing how he reacts to things that are slightly outside of his comfort zone. Men in Kilts is going to be coming to Starz hopefully later this year, and its tour through Scottish history should keep at least some sort of Outlander spirit alive.

Sam also confirmed that there are some plans being put “in place” when it comes to Outlander season 6 — nothing is confirmed as of late when it comes to shooting dates, but we know that the cast and crew are eager to get back. In the meantime Sam can work on planning Men in Kilts, and he’s also working on book. (More news on that will likely come in due time.)

Of course, near the end of this interview we get to the latest edition of “James Bond rumors with Sam Heughan.” Sam has auditioned for the role before, but it does also feel like something that gets thrown out there a lot for easy headlines. While it’s certainly possible that Sam could end up getting the gig, there’s really not all that much in the way of evidence that it’s going to happen. Just take a wait-and-see approach for now.

