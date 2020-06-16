Roswell, New Mexico season 2 finale: Show EP on surprise Max twist







At the end of the Roswell, New Mexico season 2 finale tonight, we saw a twist that absolutely has us caught off-guard. Basically, we have a chance now to see a different version of Max. What will this be? That’s something we’re going to be stuck thinking about for a little while. What we know is that he’s a stowaway-of-sorts, and the physical resemblance has to be good for something, right?

Ultimately, if nothing else this is going to be a great creative challenge for the writers to try and pull off in season 3. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie had to say about the twist — and how far it was planned out early on in the season:

Very little. But after years of watching Nina Dobrev pull double duty on The Vampire Diaries, I’m really excited to throw that challenge at Nathan [Dean]. We had originally considered introducing his father at the end. We were shooting the scene in Episode 3 where the stowaway steps out of the ship, and I called Nathan and asked him to be the person who puts his hand on Nora’s shoulder. At that point, we were like, “Whoever we cast as Max’s dad is probably going to be a tall, dark-haired guy.” And Nathan wasn’t working at the time, because Max was still dead, so he was just excited to come to set. Jeff Hunt directed both Episode 3 and the finale, so I said to him, “We might [introduce a Max double]. Can you shoot it like we’re making a big reveal?” So he did, and then we saved that footage for the finale. Once we saw how cool it looked to reveal that it was a double of Max, I was like, “Well, I guess we’re not casting a dad!”

This should allow the writers to dart in some different directions, whether it be the source material or otherwise. The important thing is for them to take some of their own cues. We want to be hopeful for something more when it comes Liz and the original Max sure, and also some relationship developments elsewhere. (For the record, we’re never losing hope on Michael and Alex — patience is just going to need to be a virtue here…)

