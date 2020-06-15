Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere date hopes at The CW







Following tonight’s finale, what can we hope for in terms of a Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere date? For starters, you’re going to be waiting a while…

The first thing that is worth noting here is this: The show is coming back. You at least don’t have to worry about that, and it’s encouraging to already be aware of that. The renewal was confirmed earlier this year, when The CW was concerned mostly over a possible writers’ strike and they wanted to get a leg up on creating some scripts. Remember when that was the biggest concern a lot of people out there had? Simpler times, indeed…

Since that time, though, we’ve seen production shutdowns and so much more define the TV industry. We expected that Roswell, New Mexico wouldn’t return until 2021 before the pandemic even hit, but since then we’re thinking it could be late spring or early summer when it comes back. It’s not a part of the CW midseason schedule, so we can’t see it back in any window earlier than when it premiered for season 2. Our hope for now is just that the show will be able to get back to work later this fall — but, as is the same with all things, safety is going to be what matters the most.

We’ll probably have at least a few more teases on the story a little bit later tonight, but don’t expect anything substantial when it comes to production or premiere dates for at least another couple of months. It would be foolish to start to get our hopes up for something more when there are so many other boxes that need to be checked off first.

Let’s just hope, in the end, that we get a renewal for many more seasons and there is a lot of great stuff to be excited about.

