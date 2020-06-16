Manifest renewed for season 3 and we could not be more excited!







We’ve been waiting for news on a Manifest season 3 renewal for quite some time now and today we learned that the show has been renewed for another season!

Earlier today, ABC canceled The Baker and the Beauty while also renewing For Life. NBC recently chose to greenlight another season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and we have been waiting on the edge of our seats to find out what’s going to happen with one of our favorite shows on Manifest as it felt like the last show left with out any answers.

Today finally the good news was handed down and Manifest season 3 is ready for take off, and it couldn’t have come at a better time since we really need to know what’s up with that piece of the plane that was fished up in the finale! The show’s main twitter account post the following announcement late Monday night:

Buckle up, Manifesters! Season 3 of #Manifest has been cleared for takeoff on NBC

At the moment, the earliest we could see Manifest is back is within the first few months of 2021, but a lot of that is going to have to do with when production can happen. There’s no real timetable as to that at the moment with everything that’s going on in the world and production in California only opening up a few days ago.

Are you excited about the Manifest season 3 renewal at NBC? What do you think was happening in the finale with that plane being pulled form the water!?!?!

