Manifest season 3: Are there talks happening over a renewal?







Following the renewal of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for a season 2, it makes sense that people would be eager for Manifest news. How could they not be? This is a show with a dedicated audience, plus one that has told a lot of great stories to date. It also ended season 2 with a cliffhanger that is going to make a lot of people really mad if that ends up being the conclusion.

To get some more news when it comes to Manifest in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

For now, we can’t sit here and say 100% that we’re going to be seeing another season down the road. Yet, it does still seem as though there are discussions happening around the idea. According to Deadline, there are still talks going on between NBC and producing studio Warner Bros. TV about bringing the show back.

What does that mean? It’s pretty simple: NBC would like to do a season 3, but they may be talking through things such as finances, the episode order, or just the logistics of a show this ambitious. We know that Manifest comes with its fair share of challenges — it’s not a cheap show to make and, beyond that, we can’t see filming for it happening for a rather long time. New York has been an epicenter for the current health crisis, and we don’t have a good sense as to what the schedule is going to be.

For now, let’s just say that there are season reasons for hope. Nothing is 100% confirmed but we’re feeling cautiously optimistic that news will come over the next couple of weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right now

Are you hoping to a see a Manifest season 3 renewal at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Remember to also stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







