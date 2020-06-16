Greenleaf season 5: Preview special coming to OWN June 16







The Greenleaf season 5 premiere is set to air on OWN come on week’s time, but you don’t have to wait to preview things further!

For some more Greenleaf season 5 video news right now, be sure to watch our new theory discussion at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember here to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have other scoop soon enough…

In the tweet below, you can see that Greenleaf: Goin’ Up Yonder is going to be airing Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. So what can you expect to see throughout here? All early indications suggest that this will be a chance to hear more from some of the show’s cast as they set the table for some of what’s coming up moving forward. We know that there is only one more batch of episodes left, and there are a questions that remain. Take, for example, whether we’re going to have a chance in order to see Bishop Greenleaf start anew, and what is going to happen when it comes to the Mystery Man who we saw at the end of this past season.

We also know that there is going to be some sort of spin-off coming down the road. We don’t know who it is going to be about, but there’s a reasonably good chance that we’re going to be able to see some hints throughout. This special does help in order to give the show more of its proper due, and allow for a celebration leading up to the end. Greenleaf is very much about the family, and it makes sense that the team behind the scenes is very much a family in its own right.

Related News – Be sure to score some other news right now when it comes to Greenleaf and what’s ahead

What are you hoping to check out when Greenleaf season 5 comes back?

Do you have any story ideas as to where things are going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Tomorrow night we're sitting down with the cast to discuss all things @GreenleafOWN! Tune in at 9|8c. Set your DVRs now! pic.twitter.com/TU3mcImufW — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) June 15, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







