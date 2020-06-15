NCIS season 18: Will McGee’s sister ever come back to the show?







We know that NCIS loves to focus on a lot of different aspects of their characters’ lives. We’ve seen that time and time again.

Yet, family ends up often being a part of these lives that gets left behind. Because the show so often revolves around the characters’ jobs, there isn’t a lot of room to focus on everything else happening with them. Take, for example, with McGee’s sister. The last time we saw her on the show in the present was well more than a decade ago — think all the way back in 2006. There’s obviously so much we could get Sarah’s opinion on at this point, whether it be Tim’s relationship with Delilah, his kids, and a whole lot more.

So why hasn’t NCIS revisited this story? A big part of it may just have to do with actor availability, given that Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario played the character. Fun fact: Troian is the daughter of original show creator Donald P. Bellisario, who also just so happens to be the stepfather of Sean Murray. Donald P. Bellisario is no longer involved with the show creatively, but we don’t think this would inhibit a return from Troian.

For many years, the reason why Troian didn’t appear may have had something to do with the fact that she was a series regular over on Pretty Little Liars, a show with a demanding schedule, to say the least. She’s also a much bigger star now than she was way back when she played Sarah McGee; earlier this year, she was cast in a new pilot entitled Ways and Means starring Patrick Dempsey.

Is it possible we could see Sarah return again? Potentially, but it would probably require a potentially interesting story. There’s a lot still to explore with the McGee siblings, and it could be a chance for some humor combined with a little bit of heart.

Do you want to see McGee’s sister return to NCIS?

