The Bachelorette revisits Kaitlyn Bristowe season; Shawn, Nick, & more







Tonight, ABC is airing their latest retrospective on a season of The Bachelorette, and the focus this time around is Kaitlyn Bristowe! Her season is well-regarded after the fact as one of the most entertaining, at least in terms of the drama that was there from start to finish and a lead who was willing to speak her mind.

What we’re going to do here is give you a refresher of some of the most notable moments from this season way back when — consider this a great way to refresh your memory, especially since there’s no guarantee that the special focuses on all of this at all.

Remember Britt? – One of the original promotional aspects of this season was that the guys were going to choose between Kaitlyn and Britt as to who would be the lead — they chose Kaitlyn, and at this point Britt is almost forgotten about save for a brief relationship with Brady, a guy who dated after the first night who was interested in her. That relationship didn’t last. This “dual bachelorette” concept was very controversial at the time; the show did it years back with multiple guys on The Bachelor, too.

Nick Viall’s arrival – Nick showing up during the season ended up making huge waves as he was from another season, he and Kaitlyn already had a connection, and the two slept together following a date in the middle of the season — which led to a lot of drama and/or jealousy from the other guys. Both Nick and Kaitlyn to this day remain huge parts of Bachelor Nation.

Meet Ben Higgins – Ben made it all the way to the final three, and he became during this season one of the most likable contestants ever. It didn’t work out with him and Kaitlyn, but he got his own season of The Bachelor soon after. Like Kaitlyn and Nick, Ben’s very involved in the podcasting world now.

Other notable contestants – Ben Zorn and JJ Lane have both made appearances on other seasons following this. Meanwhile, Jared Haibon and Tanner Tolbert are now married to Ashley Iaconetti and Jade Roper, who they spent time together with Bachelor in Paradise.

Where is Kaitlyn now? – She picked Shawn Booth at the end of the season and the two stayed together for a long time. However, they eventually go their separate ways and Kaitlyn is now with Jason Tartick, who was a part of Becca Kufrin’s season.

