The Bachelor, Bachelorette timeline for Matt James, Clare Crawley







Yesterday, the news was first made official that Matt James will be the next star of The Bachelor — that is for sure exciting, but we also have to be prepared to wait a long time in order to see it.

Matt’s announcement as the next lead is the earliest in recent memory that someone has been appointed to this role — it’s happening before Clare Crawley’s season even films! That’s without even mentioning that Matt is the first lead since another Matt (in Matt Grant) who has never appeared on the show.

Want more reaction to Matt’s hire? Then be sure to watch the latest video at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight soon…

So what is the current timeline for these seasons? When can you expect them to air? For the time being, we’re eager to get into at least a little bit of that.

Clare’s season of The Bachelorette – Odds are, you will be able to see it on the air this fall. This is something that ABC is shooting for, and we’ve already heard about what some of their plans are to make it happen. They include confiding it largely to one location, frequent testing, and making this a far more isolated experience than your typical version of the show. It’s far and away different from your standard season, but if it can be safe, we’re curious to see if it could really work.

Matt’s season of The Bachelor – If the plan is to get it on the air early next year, it would need to start filming in early fall. There’s a chance things may be safer at that point, but it’s far from a guarantee. We could envision slightly more travel here than on Clare’s season, but we don’t imagine a lot of international travel. It will probably be more interstate stuff and trying to still find a way to be cautious.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Matt being named the lead, including what producers have to say about it

Which season of the franchise are you the most excited to see?

Share in the comments below now! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







