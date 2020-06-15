America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Brett Loudermilk swallows swords







There’s another episode of America’s Got Talent airing on NBC tonight, and in the video below, you can meet Brett Loudermilk. He’s a dangerous guy — after all, he’s a sword-swallower! It takes a very particular breed of person to want to do something like this.

In the sneak peek below, you can see some of Brett in action and it’s certainly entertaining. It’s also surprisingly funny. We don’t think we ever expected there to be as much humor in here as there was, but it has a lot to do with the interactions between him and Sofia Vergara. He decided to bring the judge on stage for what seemed to be a simple task — pulling the sword out of his mouth.

Yet, this is something that Sofia struggles with immensely. Isn’t this a challenge that comes with being a new judge on this show? You never quite know just what to expect when you sign on that dotted line! Sofia did not want to pull the sword out of the guy’s mouth, probably because she was terrified of hurting him. The video ends with this bizarre cliffhanger that is probably designed to make you very-much worried that the guy doesn’t make it through this, but let’s be real for a second — we don’t think it’d be airing on television if something terrible happened here.

In the end, the goal of this audition is to be entertaining and we definitely think it’s going to deliver that. We like that there is a humorous approach here, given that so many different sword-swallowing acts have a very similar aesthetic to them. It’s hard sometimes to get all of them to stand out individually.

