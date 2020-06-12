America’s Got Talent video: The Spyros Bros show off diabolo tricks







There’s another episode of America’s Got Talent coming this Tuesday on NBC — so why not get an advance look at one of the acts? The Spyros Bros are coming on board with some insane diabolo tricks — hopefully in to advance this in a way that you haven’t quite seen before.

If you look below, you can get a good sense at what these guys are bringing to the table. Think in terms of some insane tosses and a wide array of different stunts all around the judges’ table. It does take a lot in order to make this sort of act exciting, mostly due to the fact that we’ve all seen variations of this before. If you’re not throwing in a lot of super-dangerous stunts, you do have to figure out some other way to make it exciting from a technical level … and we are rather happy to see that this group is working to do just that.

Is this performance going to be enough to get the Spyros Bros to the next part of the competition? We have to imagine so, but this is where we come back to that familiar refrain of uncertainty. We just don’t know what the next few rounds of the competition are going to look like, and if there’s an at-home version we don’t know how that is going to work. We’re sure that the producers for AGT are thinking about this actively already, so we’ll have a chance to figure that out over time.

