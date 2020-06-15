Billions season 5 episode 8 promo looks to the future







At the moment, the truth remains that we’re going to be waiting a while to see Billions season 5 episode 8 on the air. Yet, we at least we know that it’s coming!

In the video below, you can see a reminder that the show will return in order to finish off the season! What matters about this more than anything is that it serves as a great reminder that the series isn’t going anywhere and has every intention of finishing off this season. We know that there are some series out there that have chosen to pack it in for the season, thinking as though there really isn’t a better way for them to move forward. That’s not happening here.

We know that it’s frustrating that Showtime chose not to include a return date at the end of the promo, but the truth is that we get it. Why include a date if there’s no real date to include? If there’s no real information, it’s better to not lead anyone on and provide them some element of false hope that the show will be back soon. There are some major challenges coming up with production, including the fact that Billions films in New York City. Given the current state of the health crisis, there aren’t many opportunities for the show to come back at some point in the near future.

When Billions does come back, the big thing that we’re excited to see is the new showdown between Bobby Axelrod and Mike Prince. At the moment, we’re pretty darn sure that Axelrod is going to do whatever he can to destroy his rival. Learning what he did via Taylor is just going to give him all the more fuel within the metaphorical fire.

Odds are, we’ll hear something more about Billions over the next few weeks … but progress is not going to be coming immediately.

