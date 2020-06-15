The Sinner renewed for season 4; premiere date speculation







For those who love The Sinner, we come bearing great news — the franchise is very much far from over.

In a new statement today, USA confirms that there will be a season 4 of the anthology, and that it seems as though Bill Pullman is going to be back once more as Detective Harry Ambrose. The first three seasons featured him investigating different cases with other big-name actors (take Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer, for example) — we have to imagine that the new season will do the same thing.

Here is what USA Network President Chris McCumber had to say on bringing this show back:

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style … In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

We’ll be the first to admit that we weren’t 100% sure that there would be another season, given that the live ratings for season 3 weren’t incredibly strong for all of its run. Yet, the quality was there and beyond just, the show performs well after the fact. We think one of the most appealing things about this series is that every season can be its own thing — they aren’t dependent on each other, so viewers can choose to jump on board whenever depending on what the story is.

Based on the current state of production in this country, don’t expect to see The Sinner to be back on USA at any point in the near future — the earliest that we are expecting to see things back at the moment is in late 2021, and that’s only if production can get started within the first few months of next year. There are a number of different factors at play here so let’s just take things one week and month at a time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Sinner right now!

What do you think about The Sinner being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: USA.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







