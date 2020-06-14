The Walking Dead season 10 finale: The perfect time to announce air date







At the moment, we don’t think that AMC is in any hurry to announce The Walking Dead season 10 finale’s air date … and nor should they be.

Just think about this for a minute. At the moment, it feels almost impossible to imagine that the eleventh season of the show will air in 2020, given that production hasn’t started as of yet and probably won’t for the next month or two. This series also has a lengthy post-production schedule — hence, one of the reasons why we haven’t seen the end of season 10 as of yet. They are going to need something to fill in some of those timeslots.

Obviously, the season 10 finale is just one installment of TV — they can only do so much with that. Yet, you do still want to position it at a time where you can capitalize on some of the numbers, and that means potentially premiering in either in late summer or early fall.

Is it possible that the finale may be ready to air next month? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that this is when AMC will actually air it. Our feeling now is that they may choose to use the upcoming Comic-Con at Home event in July to announce a premiere date for the finale, plus feature the first trailer for what’s coming up. They may choose to promote this almost like a movie, which would be appropriate given that it could very well be a movie in terms of its scale. You’ve got an epic battle with the Whisperers, one that will almost certainly lead to some major deaths. It’s the sort of journey designed to make hair stand on end.

