Grantchester season 5 episode 2 spoilers (PBS): Will, Geordie, & family







Curious to learn some more news when it comes to Grantchester season 5 episode 2? There’s another episode coming to PBS next week. Within it, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of exciting stuff — at least in terms of yet another intriguing case.

One of the hardest struggles that our leads have within the world of this show is rather simple: Trying to find a way to get some potential suspects to talk. After a hit-and-run, who is going to want to confess to anything? The sheer nature of things being a hit-and-run tells you a good bit about how much people are going to want to say about some of what they’ve been up to. This episode is going to be a foundation for a lot of interesting stuff moving forward, especially when it comes to Geordie and Will’s personal lives.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grantchester season 5 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

A deadly hit-and-run in Grantchester leads Will and Geordie to a dysfunctional pair of brothers and a hidden garden, while their own home lives are tested by tricky family members.

Will these family problems be enough in order to completely derail some of their professional responsibilities? It’s possible, especially since both of them have so many different responsibilities already. That is one of the big issues that Will has, given that he has an entirely different world to deal with when it comes to his profession. Investigating and working with Geordie is just one part of the overall puzzle. More than anything else, though, we’re just glad that Grantchester is back. There are so few series out there like it that explore the same themes in the same exact way that it does.

