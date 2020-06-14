Billions season 5 episode 7: Axe vs. Mike Prince heats up







Billions season 5 episode 7 serves as the midseason finale, and we knew entering this episode that we needed something big. If the show is going to be off the air for some unknown period of time, you gotta give us something to cling to! There needs to be some sort of story that is exciting, dramatic, and has us continuing to raise questions and have conversations.

For the time being, we think that there are two stories that are holding our attention more than any other…

Axe takes on Mike Prince – We’ve known that there is a rivalry here for the better part of the season, but at the same time, we weren’t altogether sure as to when it was going to spiral. It did tonight after Taylor dropped the bomb on Axe about their collaborations with him. While Prince is able to put on airs of being this resourceful guy who is willing to take on financial responsibilities of a high degree, Axe knows more about what he’s doing. Prince is ready and willing to undermine Axelrod at every single chance that he can.

Following his conversation with Taylor, it now feels like Axe is more desperate than ever to destroy Prince for good. Suffice it to say, we’re very much curious as to what that is going to look like.

Chuck Rhoades’ search for a kidney – He’s trying to help his father, and recognizes that doing this isn’t going to be easy when his father hasn’t exactly helped himself over the years. He can’t get one in legal fashion, and that has led him to have a conversation with quite possibly the most terrifying person in this world — a shady doctor who will hand over an organ for a price, as played by Rick Hoffman. Chuck doesn’t want to do it, but as the doctor said, people often act this way at first … and then they always come back.

Yeah, this guy seems to be the perfect source of nightmare fuel for quite some time coming up.

What did you think about Billions season 5 episode 7?

