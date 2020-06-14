Grantchester season 5 premiere spoilers (PBS): Geordie, Will’s future







Are you ready for the Grantchester season 5 premiere on PBS tonight? If so, there are a lot of things that you can be excited about. Will and Geordie have a lot of different obstacles on their plate, and as this season progresses, we’ll get a chance to see how they can work together … and also some major challenges when it comes to Will’s fate.

One of the major themes at the heart of Grantchester is certainty … or, in some ways, uncertainty. We watch these characters go through anything and everything in the community, and there are startling events that cause them to question everything. Crimes can unseat one’s perception of the world, and that could happen over time here.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grantchester season 5 synopsis with some additional insight all about what’s coming up:

It’s 1957, and Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) has settled into his role as the vicar of Grantchester, preaching to a packed church. His best friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, has come to accept his wife Cathy’s commitment to her job – just about. Mrs C. happily juggles her roles as the vicarage housekeeper and being a well-to-do married woman, and after a trip to Marrakech, even Leonard has managed to carve out some happiness with Daniel. But Will’s faith will be thoroughly tested as he and Geordie are reminded once more that there’s darkness lurking in their little corner of Cambridgeshire…

If you look below, you can take a look at the emotional trailer for what is coming up. It gives you at least a foundation for the upcoming stories, and that includes a little bit of humor, near-constant intrigue, and also updates on your key characters. Grantchester is one of the most underrated series on British television and if you’re looking for a bit of Sunday-night escapism over the next several weeks, this could prove to be your show.

