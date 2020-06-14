Outlander: Will Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish series turn into more?







Thanks to the headlines of the past week, we know that Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have a new series in Men in Kilts. It’s very much exciting, but it also does raise a very interesting question — is this just the tip of the iceberg?

Here’s what we know right now: Men in Kilts is being billed as an eight-part series designed to give you a smart sense of Scottish history and culture. It will be informative but also fun, and take you through a number of important sights — including some that were a big part of events on Outlander, the show that made them household names here in America.

In getting Men in Kilts to air on Starz, Sam and Graham are allowing themselves an opportunity to deliver their show to a large audience. That’s without even mentioning where it could end up internationally. This could mean great numbers and, potentially, a chance to do more down the road.

As a matter of fact, finding success with these eight episodes would allow these two the opportunity to do even more ambitious stuff. The first season could be thought of as an experiment. While the show was filming, there was no guarantee it would air on any major network platform. Heck, originally it wasn’t going to be a show at all! The first idea was to turn this into a podcast. We think there’s always going to be an evolution to a show like this and we’re sure that there are more interesting locations in Scotland to explore. Maybe you expand Men in Kilts elsewhere, but we don’t think that is something that would happen right away.

Obviously, there is going to be a lot of time to discuss the future of Men in Kilts. For now, our suggestion is to just watch the eight episodes when they arrive later this year. We’ll have more information on the subject when it comes available.

Do you want to see more of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on Men in Kilts?

