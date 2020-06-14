Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 14, 2020?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? The demand for new episodes is going to continue to be there. That’s especially the case, given that this past installment was a powerful, informative look at the police. We would go so far as to say that this is one of the most educational installments of the show ever when it comes to the meaning of “defund the police.” There are a lot of misconceptions out there, and Oliver has a real knack for being able to explain things that aren’t entirely clear while also using humor. There’s never any condescending attitude with any of it.

Here’s the good news entering tonight — there is another edition of Last Week Tonight on the air. The downside? You’ll be waiting a little while in order to see it. The latest episode is currently scheduled for 11:23 p.m. Eastern time. It’s a little bit later than most episodes, but we’re used to the schedule swapping around.

As for what Oliver is going to be taking on tonight, there’s a good chance that it will have something to do with the protests and police reform still. We also wouldn’t be surprised if he focuses back in on the global health crisis, which is definitely still going … and is even worse in some parts of the country.

The truth here is that there is a lot of ground for Oliver to cover, though this doesn’t mean that it is a good thing. Instead, it’s a reminder of just how much turmoil there is going on in the world. Remember when Last Week Tonight did main segments on issues that were important but also forgotten about? That was when there wasn’t so much chaos that the subject matter was obvious. This is where we are now, and we don’t think there is any chance that things are going to quiet down in the near future.

What do you want to see when it comes to tonight's new Last Week Tonight episode?

