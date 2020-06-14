The Salisbury Poisonings premiere spoilers: What to expect







Are you curious to see what is coming up on The Salisbury Poisonings premiere today? This is a story based entirely on true events, and it will present a human side to what was a very public, shocking story that took place a couple of years ago.

We think the goal of this series is to give viewers a very different perspective on what happened in Salisbury not that long ago. It’s not just about the event that happens. Instead, it’s more about the aftermath of it and what happens with some of the key players. How do you ensure that people within a city centre all remain safe? How do you scramble to safely help everyone? This is a story about paranoia and fear, and in some ways, it may actually feel too close to home for a lot of viewers out there.

For a few more specifics on what’s coming, we suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

4 March 2018. Emergency services descend on Salisbury’s city centre where they find Sergei and Yulia Skripal unconscious on a park bench.

They are taken to hospital, where doctors struggle to diagnose the source of their illness. DS Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall) decides to investigate the Skripals’ home, but soon after returning to work he begins to feel ill.

Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff), Director of Public Health for Wiltshire Council, is called into an emergency meeting, where it’s revealed that it was an attempted assassination with an unidentified poison. Tracy realises the potential danger and locks down the main sites but, when CCTV footage shows the Skripals have been all over town, she fears the entire city centre could have been infected with an unidentified toxin.

Meanwhile, Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring) is furious at herself for missing a planned trip to the playground with her daughter. As her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley (Johnny Harris), comforts her, she vows to turn things around.

As Tracy struggles to deal with the responsibility of having the safety of thousands in her hands, Nick’s condition worsens.

Here, the table is set. There are only three installments to this series and because of that, you have to prepare for the drama to ramp up not too long after the fact.

