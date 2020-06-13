Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Confusion over wedding speech fallout







At this point, the wedding speech on Jersey Shore Family Vacation is becoming one of the biggest controversies in reality show history. The producers have been hyping all of this up for weeks, and we know that it gets messy.

So what have we seen so far? Well, Snooki, JWoww, and Deena told a few jokes at Angelina’s wedding reception that didn’t go over well with the crowd — you gotta read the room sometimes, right? Well, the booing was still harsh, especially in light of Snooki saying on Twitter Thursday night that they “ended the speech saying sweet things.” Basically, there was a chance that this was going to be the end of the drama and everyone could move forward. Maybe nobody would’ve felt good about being booed, but still.

Here is where things get confusing — how did we go from this speech to people saying that they are over filming and Angelina wanting the cameras to go away? It feels like there’s something that we’re not seeing. Judging from what Snooki said on Twitter as a part of the same aforementioned conversation, she’s equally confused now as to how things spiral and blow up. Is it someone wanting to make more drama at the wedding? Is it all being amplified behind the scenes? There are a lot of things that just aren’t clear.

Perhaps the biggest bummer in all of this, though, is that the idea that this huge, iconic Jersey Shore franchise could end in a way that is fundamentally depressing, and with people not wanting to spend time around each other anymore. Given the fame and success that has come many of these people’s way over time, we’d want to see them all walk away happy. Maybe that still happens, but we’re not at the point where we know as of yet.

What do you think causes all of this chaos following the speech?

