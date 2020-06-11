Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 29: Damage control







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 29, we’re going to have a chance to dive deep into everything we’ve been waiting to see for a while. Of course, by that we mean the aftermath of the speech at Angelina’s wedding reception.

What’s going to happen? At this point, you probably know some of it — Snooki, JWoww, and Deena give a speech that some of the guests find distasteful and, beyond of that, they decide to go ahead and boo her for it. This leads to anger, frustration, and relationships that may never be repaired. We know already that there are some claims that certain people may never want to film with one another ahead. Whether or not they hold true to that remains to be seen, but Snooki made it clear a while back that she has no real intention of coming back for another season.

So yea … this doesn’t end well. That’s one of the things that we know with confidence at the moment.

For a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Jersey Shore season 3 episode 29 synopsis below:

Angelina’s wedding reception erupts into chaos after Deena, Jenni and Nicole deliver their speech. The girls are horrified, Angelina snaps, and the guys try to make things right. But the damage done may be well beyond repair.

Ultimately, we don’t think that the aftermath of the wedding is the last that you’re going to see of a lot of these cast members … even if it is the last you see of them in this particular configuration. We know that if you love Vinny and Pauly, you’ll have a chance to see them already on Double Shot at Love.

What do you want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 29?

