Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘A Trout in the Milk’ talk

Where do we start? Well, it makes sense to think, first and foremost, about the name for the installment: “A Trout in the Milk.” What is that really in reference to? The term supposedly originated from Thoreau, and it has gone to mean someone effectively watering down a product … such as a dairy farmer putting water from the local stream into their bucket. It’s an interesting expression for the Agents of SHIELD team to use, given that it is especially dated.

Think about it this way — who have you heard use this phrase ever? The answer is probably close to no one who grew up in the past several decades.

Given the origination of this phrase, it is fair to wonder if you’re going to see Agents of SHIELD head further back in time than ever before following next week’s new episode, which feels straight out of an old detective thriller. Yet, we’ve also seen the show moved forward in the other direction, and we have a hard time knowing why they’d need to go all the way back to when Thoreau was alive in the 19th century. This show is also not Timeless or Doctor Who, so they have to be careful about how much they choose to move around in the timeline.

Yet, all of these things are worth thinking about — given how little in the way of information Agents of SHIELD often gives us in advance, we have to spend a lot of time trying to think through possibilities on our own.

