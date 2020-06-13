Better Call Saul season 6: The odds of a full Gene episode







Even before the current health crisis, it was abundantly clear that we were going to be waiting for a while to see Better Call Saul. The writers are work for now, but that’s all the definite news that we have.

No matter the direction the upcoming story goes in, though, one thing feels clear from our vantage point: A larger story for Gene feels necessarily, and for an abundance of different reasons.

Take, for starters, our need to venture into the great known. For most of Jimmy McGill’s story, we have a certain understanding as to where he ends up. If you want a big question mark with our lead character, this is where you are going to find it. We’ve spent the first handful of minutes every season on this character and now, it feels like the right time to understand why.

Beyond just this, another real consideration at this point is just how much time is going to be devoted to us thinking about (potentially) getting to see some other familiar faces within this world. We know that we’d love to see Kim turn up somehow in that timeline, or maybe some other adversary Jimmy crossed paths against way back when. We think there is some value in amplifying a real sense of danger and stakes for Gene, but also giving him a chance to redeem himself, as well. It’s clear at this point that Jimmy’s far from a good person a lot of the time, but we don’t think he’s Walter White. We don’t think that his endgame has to be solidified in stone as being a bad one. Through Gene, we could see more of what the future could hold.

We just hope that there’s some time spent on it. We’d be down for multiple episodes, but even if it’s just one full one to close things off, that would be more than fine for us. We’re cautiously optimistic that one episode will be delivered whenever Bob Odenkirk and company are back on the screen.

