Wynonna Earp season 4: Fans celebrate show’s return in new video







Wynonna Earp season 4 is returning to Syfy at some point this summer, and it goes without saying that this is an event worth celebrating. After all, there was a time when it wasn’t entirely clear that this was going to happen!

Over the past year and a half, the comic-book adaptation was forced to deal with issues that almost no other series in recent memory has. Think in terms of production being delayed due to financial issues with IDW Entertainment, one that could have led to an eventually cancellation (even in spite of a renewal). Yet, a passionate fan campaign worked to keep the show on the air as more avenues were explored behind the scenes. Now, we finally have episodes coming up.

(It’s true that we’re not getting all of season 4 soon, as production was forced to shut down due to the global health crisis — yet, some episodes are better than none after two years off the air.)

If you look at the new video below courtesy of Syfy, it’s really about one thing more than any other — a celebration. You can see a number of Earpers explaining precisely what the show means to them and also their joy that it is coming back. All of this just cements further that one of the best things about this show is the sense of community that you tend to get from being a viewer. These are fans who support each other, the cast and crew, and feel represented and validated by what they see on screen. The entire series is about a group of underdogs, and there is almost instant relatability there.

Of course, we don’t know at the moment as to when season 4 is going to arrive … but we’re still going to be crossing our fingers and hoping for the best here.

