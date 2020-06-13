Billions season 5 episode 7: Why is it the midseason finale?







This weekend on Billions, you are going to have a chance to see season 5 episode 8 … and it’s going to be a big one. This installment marks the midseason finale for the series on Showtime, and the timing of it comes a little bit out of nowhere. After all, Billions is not exactly a show that really does midseason finales! They usually air all of their episodes straight through.

Yet, at the same time it’s pretty clear that we are not in a typical era when it comes to entertainment at all. Filming on season 5 was not able to be completed due to the current health crisis, and that has put Showtime in a position where they had to make a decision. We suppose that they could’ve waited in order to air the entirety of this season all at once, but the truth is that there’s no clear evidence as to when that is going to be. It could be near the end of the year, or it could be at some point in 2021. All of that is going to be dependent on when the series goes back into production, and nothing is altogether clear when it comes to that. Add to this the fact that Billions films in New York and that is hardly the safest place right now.

Our hope is that the writers at least have a strong end to tonight’s episode that serves as a great way to collectively tie us all over. There are still questions aplenty that we have going into the second part of the season, including whether or not Billions can even roll with the same story they once did. Will they institute big changes in order to better reflect what’s going on in the real world? That’s at least something that we have to consider here.

To go along with that, we hope that all of the important guest stars for this season will still be available. There are a lot of questions and very few answers so with that, let’s just hope for a story that is satisfying.

