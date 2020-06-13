This Is Us writers, Kidding creator mourn loss of Jas Waters







There is some incredibly sad news to report this week. Jas Waters, a talented television writer whose work included This Is Us in addition to Kidding, has died at the age of 39. She was someone who was getting more of a name for herself over time, and she already had some brilliant work on her resume.

When it comes to This Is Us, Waters worked as a part of the writing staff for all of season 2, which included everything from the Kate – Toby wedding to the infamous Super Bowl episode that featured the death of Jack. Following that, she moved over to Showtime’s Kidding, where she worked on the first two seasons as a writer and story editor.

Following the news of her death, some tributes started to come pouring in from across the television and writing community.

This Is Us writers room – The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman – This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.

Kidding creator Dave Holstein – [Jas] was a one of a kind voice and so integral to our Kidding writing team.This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light. One of my fav lines of hers is resonating loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.

Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Waters at Hello Sunshine – My heart is with the family and friends of Jas Waters. Jas was an incredibly kind woman and a truly brilliant talent. My team at Hello Sunshine was honored to collaborate with her. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone whose lives she touched.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Waters and her family during this very difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







