Greenleaf season 5: See new (and vibrant) character posters!







As we prepare for the premiere of Greenleaf season 5 on OWN June 23, why not check out new posters featuring many important characters?

If you look below, you can see via the show’s official Twitter a wide array of images featuring some familiar faces like Grace, Bishop, Lady Mae, and others alongside the message “The righteous will thrive like a green leaf.” The quote is a reference to Proverbs 11:28 from the New International Version of the Bible, which reads in full as follows:

Those who trust in their riches will fall, but the righteous will thrive like a green leaf.

This in a lot of ways could be the basis for the last name of the family itself, and the message here is pretty simple: Riches and fame don’t amount to much. Instead, it is those who believe who are going to pave their way to a more fruitful future.

How does this relate to the series right now? It may have a lot to do with how the Greenleaf family is thinking about their future overall. They are currently in the midst of trying to repair their lives after the Harmony & Hope debacle, and that includes them now having to figure out whether or not they will start a new church and rebuild. Whether or not Charity gets on the same page with a lot of them remains to be seen after everything that went down with her and Phil last season.

We’re in for a lot of drama over the course of the final season — let’s just cross our fingers that there can be happiness for some of these people, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5?

