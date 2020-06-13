Hightown episode 5 spoilers: Jackie’s bender puts Krista in danger







Come tomorrow on Starz, Hightown season 5 is going to air and with that, you could see a real cratering of certain parts of Jackie’s life. She’s spent the past few weeks immersing herself in the investigation into Sherry’s death, and that included her working to get some more information on Krista and her whereabouts. She’s actually been able to accomplish a good bit, given that nobody going into this had that much belief in her to get answers. This isn’t even her job!

Yet, Jackie was repairing some relationships, including with her ex, but that decision to drink at the end of episode 4 is going to come back to bite her. In a lot of ways, this was inevitable from the moment that she decided to leave treatment early. The statistics don’t lie on this sort of thing, and it certainly didn’t help matters that Jackie seemed to be in denial about what was really happening with her. Things are going to get worse before they get better — we want to believe in Jackie, but the problem sometimes here is that she doesn’t believe in herself. We really feel a good chunk of the time like she is her own worst enemy.

For a few more details about what’s coming within this episode, we simply suggest that you check out the full Hightown episode 5 synopsis right now:

Jackie puts every potentially positive aspect of her current situation at risk as she goes on a bender, which comes to put Krista Collins in extreme danger; Junior finds himself looking for a different way to prove his qualities.

Given that there are a number of episodes still to come this season, brace yourselves for more unexpected twists. Our hope is that all of the stories do converge together even further, and in a way that is not entirely expected.

