Bodyguard season 2: Is there still hope for it happening?







If it feels like it’s been months since there has been any update on Bodyguard season 2, the simple answer is yes … it’s been months. We’ve been stuck waiting a very long time for more news on the Richard Madden series, which had an extraordinary first season that premiered in the UK almost two years ago.

So what has transpired since that time? We know that there have been quotes from Madden about potentially making it, and we’ve yet to hear a single thing suggesting that it is canceled. Yet, we also have seen an incredible amount of patience shown in getting the story right.

Think of it this way — the first season of Bodyguard was so good that it’s hard to replicate it. Also, it was a very specific story for the David Budd character. After the events of the first season, he’d be rather noteworthy. It’d be hard for him to blend into the background ever again. Maybe you take the show international, or at the very least you present it quite differently than you did the first go-around.

Ultimately, though, it’s fair to say we won’t see new episodes in 2020, and we’d go so far to say that 2021 is in question. For now, creator Jed Mercurio is working over on Line of Duty, doing whatever he can to prepare to go back to filming. That show was shut down due to the global health crisis, and it is this same crisis that could delay any filming for an ambitious show like Bodyguard. We can’t imagine them trying to do something with it unless the world is a little bit safer.

The good news for the time being is simply this: No one has come out and said that there won’t be a season 2. That’s just, unfortunately, the only good news that we’ve got for the time being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bodyguard right now

Do you still want to see a Bodyguard season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and remember that once there is more news on the series’ long-term future, we’ll have it for you here. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







