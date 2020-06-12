Blue Bloods season 11: The complicated future for Erin Reagan







Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be, quite possibly, the most challenging one to date for the CBS series. All you have to do is look at recent events for an explanation. This is a show that has not shied away from current events before, and we have to imagine that they will want to take a close look again now.

When you look at Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin Reagan, you’re going to see someone at the center of many important storylines. She is the only Reagan of her generation who is not a police officer. She works in the DA’s office and through that, tries to put bad people behind bars. That can include police. It also means that she has to find the truth in all scenarios, regardless of whether or not it is easy and that’s something that her character has already been doing on the show.

Typically within these spotlights, we try to break down character specifics on a somewhat-granular level and go through individual storylines. With Erin, it’s hard when there is such an obvious direction that her story could go in. We foresee her finding herself in a precarious position in season 11, one where she could be contemplating a run for DA while also dealing with strong anti-police sentiment in the public. If she doesn’t take a stand for police reform, there’s a good chance that she won’t get elected if she runs. Yet, if she does take a strong stand, she may alienate her own family based on whatever their feelings are. We don’t think any Reagan is for police brutality, so how the show tackles all of this is going to be difficult and needs to be precise.

But, for Erin in particular, she needs to come into this season with an outside point of view, addressing issues and problems that Frank needs to closely examine. Sometimes, he can be so deep in the forest that he can’t see the trees. Erin’s focus for season 11 could be trying to make New York City a better society, one that is safer and one that also pushes for different sorts of policing.

Do we think that Blue Bloods and Erin will be focused on current events only? Probably not, as there are other things to explore from the character’s romantic life to relationship with her daughter Nicky. Yet, given the history of the show over past seasons, we’re fooling ourselves if we think they won’t examine this. They have to, especially in an era where police series in general are the subject of criticism.

