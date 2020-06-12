The Orville season 3 spoilers: Prepare for longer episodes







At the moment, there is still no clear sense as to when The Orville season 3 is going to premiere. Production was forced to shut down due to the current health crisis, and as you would expect, there’s no an easy path forward at the moment. Sure, film and television production has an official green light now to start back up, but there are still union discussions and a lot of other boxes that need to be checked off.

If we are able to put the potential premiere date (or lack thereof) to the side for a moment, there is some other news that we’re happy to report on — there are going to be some longer episodes! With Hulu serving as the new home rather than Fox, it does allow the creative team an opportunity to leave less on the cutting-room floor. That means stories that can be more about a complete vision as opposed to trying to fit into a certain box. In a new interview with TrekMovie.com, executive producer David Goodman had the following to say:

“[The show itself] hasn’t changed. What being on Hulu does is allows more freedom. The way Seth runs the show, we take the idea where it takes us. We talk about the episode we want and show we want to do and we write it, and then we produce it. And what Hulu allows us is, once it is produced, we don’t have to be as worried about length. So, there will be a variety of lengths. It allows us to leave some stuff in that we would have had to cut if we were on a network.”

Clearly, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to in here … but it is hard to hammer down specifics without any details.

