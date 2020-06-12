F is for Family season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Is F is for Family renewed for a season 5 at Netflix? Is that something that you can have a degree of hope over? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break a lot of that down!

Let’s kick things off, though, with the following: For the time being, there is zero evidence that suggests that season 4 (premiering today) is the final one for the series. As a matter of fact, we think that it’s fairly unlikely for a multitude of reasons.

For starters, why would Netflix want to do away with an animated series featuring Bill Burr at the top of the call sheet? It’s got a loyal audience, and in general there’s more longevity with animated series than there is something live-action. In this particular climate, these shows are also a little bit easier to make than others and we like to think that matters to most streaming services, as well. BoJack Horseman ran for a little while longer than its fourth season, so we have to project that there will be more here, as well.

As for when you can expect a season 5 renewal, our feeling is over the next couple of months. That could help to set the stage for another season to premiere at some point in 2021. Animation takes time, so the earlier the creative team knows for sure, the more likely it is that we can keep on a pretty firm timeline. It’s also likely that the writers and producers already have a good bit of insight on the long-term future of the series — that could make the transition from one season to the next all the easier.

For now, we would feel reasonably optimistic about the future of F is for Family … but you also can’t ignore along the way that this is Netflix. After all, they have a tendency to cancel shows well before their time, as well.

Do you want to see F is for Family renewed for a season 5 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







