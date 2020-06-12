Shark Tank revisited: Bad Birdie, Muvez, Beddley, PrepWell Academy







Tonight a repeat of Shark Tank is airing on ABC and with that, you have a chance to see Bad Birdie, Muvez, Beddley, and PrepWell Academy back. You may remember these products from their first appearance early this year and if so, consider this your guide to where they are not.

If you look below, you can find out what happened to these products … but then also an update on where they are now.

Muvez – What makes this company so interesting comes via their uniqueness. After all, they are a sneaker/slipper hybrid that is designed from the get-go to revolutionize what people tend to think about traditional footwear. They were able to strike a deal with Daymond in the Tank and while many of their products appear to be sold out, they are taking pre-orders that seem ready to ship in either July or August.

Bad Birdie – We’re not an avid golfer and don’t know many people who are. Yet, at the same time we do love the idea of this line of stylistic golf apparel very much. It’s bright, colorful, and it offers a chance for fans of the sport to do something more than just head over to the golf course. They want to make a statement along the way. The company has a deal now with Robert Herjavec and while many of their products are on pre-order, their website is slick and shows off the brand well.

Beddley – The idea behind the brand is simply: A duvet cover that easier for people to use than the standard one. While it’s functional and we do think that there are people out there who would use it, the issue the Sharks had was that it’s too small a market. There was no deal in the Tank. Many Beddley products are currently sold out, as domestic production resources have been used for face masks and other valuable supplies in this health crisis. Yet, pre-orders are still available.

PrepWell Academy – There was no deal that was made in the Tank for the company, which is all about helping high school students prepare early for the next step in college. Yet, business still seems to be chugging right along here! We do think that there will always be a market for a company like this, provided that there is data that shows parents it is worth the investment for their kids.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Shark Tank, including further insight all about some of these products

Which one of these Shark Tank products are you the most fond of?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get more updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







