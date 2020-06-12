Outlander stars, EPs react to Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish series







Earlier this week, the news first came in that Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Men in Kilts is a go! This eight-part series is going to be a chance to see the two actors traverse much of Scotland, where they explore its history and heritage in a way that is informative but also entertaining. It’s important that the show like this features a couple of good friends, since there will be that built-in rapport and a little bit less of a learning curve.

From the moment the new show was announced, we knew that some familiar faces from the Outlander world were going to have some opinions about it — and we’ve compiled some of them below via social media! (Most of them are jokes, but that is also a part of the fun.)

Caitriona Balfe – “Who let these two loose …. lord help us all !!!”

Maril Davis (Outlander executive producer) – “Hahaha. Everyone in Scotland needs to get off the road stat! [Sam Heughan] and [Graham McTavish] are coming through”

Matthew B. Roberts (Outlander showrunner) – “Can’t wait…”

In response to Sam’s post on Instagram, Sophie Skelton commented with a “Good on you, you guys,” while David Berry noted that he “can’t wait” to see what the two have in store for all of us. The reason why these messages matter so much is simply because it better shows the sense of community that exists within the Outlander world. These people love Sam, and that speaks well to him as an on-set presence and leader. He and Caitriona Balfe both, as the leads, help to set the tone for the rest of the series.

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for Men in Kilts, but we have to assume that it’s going to launch at some point in 2020.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts?

