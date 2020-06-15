Vikings season 6 episode 11: Should History move return date up?







The first thing that we should note here when it comes to a Vikings season 6 episode 11 return date is simple: It’s probably not going to be in the near future.

Here is what we know: Filming for the series has been done for a long time. With that, there is no real concern over whether or not the show is going to ready in time for the typical premiere timeslot later this fall. We don’t see on the surface any reason to think that the show is going to deviate from this.

Yet, there is a case for History to air the remaining episodes a little bit earlier than anyone expects. For starters, there is going to be a series shortage of programming over the next few months! Until other productions get back to work, there is going to be a number of holes on many different schedules. A show like Vikings may be a hot commodity, given that it could get more viewers and attention in this era. It could also be used then as a better way for the network to promote some of its other programming, as well.

What does History have to wait on when it comes to their schedule? There really isn’t all that much of a drawback to just getting the show on the air unless they are desperate to keep the show in their previous fall timeslot. That does give them more time to promote it … but we don’t think they need much of a lead-up since viewers are going to find it.

If we were History, we’d air more Vikings over the next couple of months. Yet, they’re probably going to make a decision of their own.

