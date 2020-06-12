The Bold Type season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Snow Day’







Want to know what’s coming up on The Bold Type season 4 episode 12? This episode is entitled “Snow Day” and, on the surface, the title speaks for itself. It’s about what happens when a blizzard arrives in New York City. It’s something that everyone is going to have to accommodate for, and we’re sure that the writers are going to take advantage of this different aesthetic.

Ultimately, it does seem as though The Bold Type is going to be using this blizzard as a way to introduce a lot of chaos across the board. That’s especially the case for Kat, given what is going to be happening when it comes to her new job. Meanwhile, Jane and Sutton each have their own individual struggles. There’s going to be a lot that some of these characters are up to in the early part of this summer. (Yes, it is ironic that we’re going to be seeing a story set around the winter right now.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Bold Type season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face to face with his ex.

As for how the rest of this story is going to play out, there could eventually be an incomplete season. Like many other shows out there filming was cut short, but there are going to be opportunities to see a few more exciting twists and turns. Let’s look forward to what’s coming up … and also cross our fingers for a few jaw-droppers along the way.

