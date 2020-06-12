A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 2: Adjusting to Vegas life







Next week on MTV A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 2 is going to air on MTV, and we have a feeling that this is going to be crazy. Very crazy.

Do we have a sense as to how things are going to go moving forward now? Sure, though at the same time we’re still not entirely sure of why we needed this season, either. We were expecting going in that this was going to be similar in some way to what we got in season 1. Not so much. Instead, what we’ve got here is DJ Pauly D and Vinny doing what they can in order to live under the same roof together with their exes from season 1. It’s not so much a new show as it is a continuation of the old one … with some random dudes thrown in there for good measure. We don’t know if we need them, but we’re getting them regardless.

Anyway, if you do want some more details as to what’s coming, the synopsis lays them out in some of the vaguest terms imaginable:

As the women move into Pauly and Vinny’s luxury suite on the strip, they’ll spend their summer working at the world famous Drai’s Night and Beach Club and playing in the Las Vegas sun.

We think the most interesting part of this season is just going to be seeing how some of the newcomers in Las Vegas handle living and working there — and also showing a different part of themselves than what we saw the first time around. Also, what are some of the lasting consequences of this trip? If we’re just led into thinking that all of this is for fun and nothing else, there’s really not that much of a purpose for the trip at all.

