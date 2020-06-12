Blindspot season 5 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Fire & Brimstone’







Next week on Blindspot season 5 episode 6, you’re going to have a chance to dive into an installment entitled “Fire & Brimstone.” So what can you expect to see over the course of the hour? Think in terms of a story stuffed full of excitement, and then also the return of someone notable from the end of last season. Enter Ice Cream, who is coming with a very particular mission in mind.

Think back to the end of last season — without Ice Cream’s help, there is a good chance that we would’ve seen the entire team die. Jane Doe and company owe him a debt and now, he’s back in order to collect on it. What does this mean? Well, think about an installment that should prove to be entertaining from start to finish. There may also be some fun wrinkles in here as you see the show become partially about treasure hunting.

Want a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the Blindspot season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming up next:

06/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Ice Cream, the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings. TV-14

This episode was set up at the conclusion of tonight’s episode, and we know that it has the potential to be a really entertaining romp. Will it actually bring the team that much closer to Madeline? That may be the concern for some out there, mostly because it feels like we haven’t seen all that much in the way of progress on that in a little while.

