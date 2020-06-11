Station 19 season 4: Should Jackson continue to play big role?







As we prepare for the start of Station 19 season 4, there are a lot of different things we’re left to wonder about. The presence of Jackson on the show is one of them.

Through a lot of the conclusion of season 3, Jesse Williams seemed to be around so much that you could almost consider him a series regular here! He was a part of the PRT, and because of his medical skills and time spent with Ben Warren, he was the perfect crossover inclusion for a while.

Also, we do think that there were some substantial logistical reasons behind the crossover, as well. With Williams planning for a Broadway stint, he was able to film his Station 19 appearances earlier so that it didn’t look as though he was ever gone from the franchise for an extended period of time. It made sense to craft the story that way, though it did leave a hole over on Grey’s Anatomy.

So will things change coming up? At the moment, we’re inclined to believe so. If the PRT does live on, it’s certainly going to look different. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy is going to want the Jackson character back. He really is deserving of a big storyline over there, and it really doesn’t feel as though he’s had a substantial one over the past couple of years. Isn’t it time for that to change to some extent?

Beyond just that, we also think that Station 19 will probably want to spread a little bit more of their crossover love around. Sure, they’ll want to still make these appearances happen, but not all at once. There’s more value in spreading them out across a number of different characters, while also giving some of their series regulars some moments to shine, as well. This is a show that has the luxury of variety given the wide range of different performers and subject matter that they have available to them.

