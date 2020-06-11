Grey’s Anatomy season 17: What’s ahead for Camilla Luddington’s Jo?







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 17, it’s clear already that there is a lot of great stuff to be excited about. Yet, there are also reasons to be nervous. You never know what’s going to happen in just about any given moment!

When it comes to Camilla Luddington’s character of Jo, there is one thing that is abundantly clear: This could be a season of great transition. Her marriage to Alex is over, despite it feeling so recent for her. She’s also been a character who has gone through so many other difficult experiences in her past. We can’t imagine that this is entirely over just yet. There may be more remnants to the Alex divorce than what we’ve seen just yet and while we know she’s going to have support from those around her, that doesn’t guarantee in the slightest that she is going to be okay every second of the day.

Yet, we don’t want season 17 to be a season of sadness for Jo at all. Instead, we’re hoping that it can be a season of victories. We want to see more of her uncovering some big achievements in the medical field and making more of a name for herself. We want her to have a lot of fantastic moments with her friends and go through experiences that lift her up rather than tear her down.

Should there be a chance for Jo to find love again? Eventually, we’d say that the answer to that is yet. However, we don’t think it should be something that is rushed at all. The writers need to be able to spend some time allowing her to rediscover what she wants her life to be before then figuring out something else. There are enough romantic subplots going on with the show elsewhere that there is no real need to push this narrative further. We want a season of successes and, ultimately, one stuffed full of surprises.

