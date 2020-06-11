Outlander: More on Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s ‘Men in Kilts’







If you missed the news yesterday, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are coming back to Starz with Men in Kilts! Formerly known as Clan Lands, this series will document the two actors celebrating their heritage by traveling to interesting locales and meeting a wide array of people. It’s educational but also entertaining, in the way that almost any travel show should be. It’s exploring the history beyond what is touched on in Outlander itself and then some.

For the sake of this article, we want to do our best to answer all burning questions that you may have about the show. Read on for more!

When will it premiere? – As of right now, there is now specific date for the series. Our feeling is that Starz should want to have it for either late summer or early fall for a couple of different reasons. It can help the network to have some more programming at a time when they may be drying up of other shows due to the health crisis. Meanwhile, it would serve as a perfect off-season treat while we wait for season 6. (Season 6 production may start this fall — but we’re not in an era where we can say that anything is 100% confirmed at the moment.)

How long is the series? – It’s being billed as eight half-hour parts, so there is a reasonably large amount of content here. Not bad for a show that originally began as a podcast!

Will there be surprise guests? – We wouldn’t count on it, but you never know! If nothing else, it’s possible that you could see more episodes even beyond this first season if it performs well. We’re sure that there is more of Scotland to explore beyond just what’s in these episodes, and it’s always possible the show could expand outward, if the parties involved are interested.

Will it air internationally? – We know that Sam has said that he’d like for it to, and we do think that it eventually will — it’s just a matter of getting people interested and negotiating for deals. One of the things to remember is that in this current climate, there is going to be an appetite for a completed television show that networks don’t have to wait for that long to see. The interest will be there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in Men in Kilts?

